18 Myanmarese nationals sent home

Indian officials on Wednesday handed over 18 Myanmarese nationals to Myanmar’s officials and received one Indian at Moreh, a border town in Manipur.

Foreigners stranded in Manipur because of the COVID-19 restrictions are handed over occasionally to Myanmar officials at the Moreh checkpoint. Twenty Myanmarese nationals were sent home two weeks ago.

The India-Myanmar border has been sealed to prevent infiltration of foreigners who may spread the pandemic. The Moreh police have also erected fences and strengthened the existing ones. Yet, drugs, cigarettes and other costly items are frequently seized by Assam Rifles and the police. Tribal villagers living along the border have blocked all roads with trees.