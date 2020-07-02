Other States

18 Myanmarese nationals sent home

Foreigners stranded in Manipur because of the COVID-19 restrictions are handed over occasionally to Myanmar officials at the Moreh checkpoint

Indian officials on Wednesday handed over 18 Myanmarese nationals to Myanmar’s officials and received one Indian at Moreh, a border town in Manipur.

Foreigners stranded in Manipur because of the COVID-19 restrictions are handed over occasionally to Myanmar officials at the Moreh checkpoint. Twenty Myanmarese nationals were sent home two weeks ago.

The India-Myanmar border has been sealed to prevent infiltration of foreigners who may spread the pandemic. The Moreh police have also erected fences and strengthened the existing ones. Yet, drugs, cigarettes and other costly items are frequently seized by Assam Rifles and the police. Tribal villagers living along the border have blocked all roads with trees.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 4:20:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/18-myanmarese-nationals-sent-home/article31966743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY