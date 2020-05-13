18 more held in Palghar lynching case

Eighteen more people have been arrested by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the Palghar lynching case, officials said on Tuesday.

The CID is investigating the incident in which three people, including two religious leaders and their driver, were lynched in Gadchinchle village in Palghar district on April 16.

With the latest arrests, the number of those held in connection with the case has gone up to 134. These include 24 arrested so far by the CID after it was handed over the case, a senior official from the agency said.

All those arrested by the CID were “actively involved in the violence and lynching”, another official from the CID said.

Earlier, 110 people, including nine juveniles, had been taken into custody by the Palghar Police in the lynching case.