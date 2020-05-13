Other States

18 more held in Palghar lynching case

The CID is investigating the incident in which three people, including two religious leaders and their driver, were lynched in Gadchinchle village in Palghar district on April 16.

Eighteen more people have been arrested by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the Palghar lynching case, officials said on Tuesday.

The CID is investigating the incident in which three people, including two religious leaders and their driver, were lynched in Gadchinchle village in Palghar district on April 16.

With the latest arrests, the number of those held in connection with the case has gone up to 134. These include 24 arrested so far by the CID after it was handed over the case, a senior official from the agency said.

All those arrested by the CID were “actively involved in the violence and lynching”, another official from the CID said.

Earlier, 110 people, including nine juveniles, had been taken into custody by the Palghar Police in the lynching case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 8:47:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/18-more-held-in-palghar-lynching-case/article31571005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY