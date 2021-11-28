18 killed in road accident in West Bengal

The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying a group of people taking a body for final rites collided with a parked truck in Nadia district.

At least 18 people, including six women and a child, were killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district in the early hours of November 28. The accident occurred at Hanskhali when a vehicle carrying a group of people taking a body for final rites to a crematorium collided with a parked truck. The deceased were identified as residents of Bagda in North 24 Parganas and were on the way to a crematorium in Nabadwip. Five injured persons were taken to a State-run hospital. Locals claimed that the accident occurred because of dense fog.

“Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and five others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety,” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on social media.

The West Bengal Government had launched a “Save Drive, Safe Drive” campaign for promoting road safety in the State in 2016.