18 killed as bus falls into river in Rajasthan

Eighteen people were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling fell into the Mej river from a nearly 80-foot-high bridge in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday. The victims were members of a marriage party carrying ‘Mayra’ (gifts) for a bride.
Bundi Collector Antar Singh Nehra said the passengers were travelling from Kota to Sawai Madhopur via the Kota-Lalsot mega highway. The accident occurred near Papdi village, 75 km from Bundi district headquarters, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle on the bridge.
The bus submerged almost fully in the river, making the rescue operations difficult for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was pressed into service. People from nearby villages rushed to rescue the passengers and joined the SDRF team in its work.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.