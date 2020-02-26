Other States

18 killed as bus falls into river in Rajasthan

Rescue personnel search for survivors in Mej river, where a private bus fell from a nearly 80-foot-high bridge in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday.

Rescue personnel search for survivors in Mej river, where a private bus fell from a nearly 80-foot-high bridge in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday.  

The victims were members of a marriage party and were travelling from Kota to Sawai Madhopur via the Kota-Lalsot mega highway

Eighteen people were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling fell into the Mej river from a nearly 80-foot-high bridge in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday. The victims were members of a marriage party carrying ‘Mayra’ (gifts) for a bride.

Bundi Collector Antar Singh Nehra said the passengers were travelling from Kota to Sawai Madhopur via the Kota-Lalsot mega highway. The accident occurred near Papdi village, 75 km from Bundi district headquarters, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle on the bridge.

The bus submerged almost fully in the river, making the rescue operations difficult for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was pressed into service. People from nearby villages rushed to rescue the passengers and joined the SDRF team in its work.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 1:05:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/18-killed-as-bus-falls-into-river-in-rajasthan/article30920196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY