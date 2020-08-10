18 institutes named after fallen soldiers

More than seven years after a policy was put in place to name government and aided educational institutions in the State after those killed in a war or anti-insurgency operation to boost the morale of the armed forces, the Palwal district administration has named institutes in an honour to 18 slain soldiers.
The policy to name educational institutes after those killed in Kargil war was framed in 1999 and later extended to those who were awarded national awards, freedom fighters and those killed in other wars, anti-insurgency operations as well in 2013. As per the policy, the Deputy Commissioner could effect the change in the name of the institute following a resolution from Gram Panchayat or a municipal body in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner, Palwal, Naresh Narwal told The Hindu that the policy was framed seven years ago, but remained on the papers.“Of the 39 martyrs, it was found that educational institutes were not named after as many as 18. The gram panchayats concerned were then directed to sent the resolutions and the names of the institutes were changed with a single stroke of pen,” said Mr. Narwal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath