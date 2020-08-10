18 institutes named after fallen soldiers

More than seven years after a policy was put in place to name government and aided educational institutions in the State after those killed in a war or anti-insurgency operation to boost the morale of the armed forces, the Palwal district administration has named institutes in an honour to 18 slain soldiers.

The policy to name educational institutes after those killed in Kargil war was framed in 1999 and later extended to those who were awarded national awards, freedom fighters and those killed in other wars, anti-insurgency operations as well in 2013. As per the policy, the Deputy Commissioner could effect the change in the name of the institute following a resolution from Gram Panchayat or a municipal body in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner, Palwal, Naresh Narwal told The Hindu that the policy was framed seven years ago, but remained on the papers.“Of the 39 martyrs, it was found that educational institutes were not named after as many as 18. The gram panchayats concerned were then directed to sent the resolutions and the names of the institutes were changed with a single stroke of pen,” said Mr. Narwal.