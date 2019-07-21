18 injured in clash over land in M.P.

Eighteen people were injured when members of two tribal communities clashed on Sunday over a land dispute in Rajgarh district, the police said.
When a family from the Dhangar tribe was using an earthmover over a six-acre land at Sameli village in the afternoon, members of the Kanjar tribe objected to it and staked claim over the land. An altercation ensued followed by a clash in which members of the Kanjar community used firearms, said Superintendent of Police, Rajgarh, Pradeep Sharma.
Fifteen people were injured from the Dhangar community and three women from the other side. Seven of the injured were moved to Bhopal, while eight to Biaora for treatment, he added. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and rioting against the accused.
