18 die as incessant rain lashes Himachal Pradesh

The incessant rain lashing Himachal Pradesh has caused the death of at least 18 people in the past 24 hours. Landslips left hundreds stranded as several roads, including national highways, were damaged hitting vehicular movement.

Three more deaths were reported in the State, but official confirmation was yet to be made by the authorities.

Landslips hit a spot near the RTO office here, leaving three dead. One person suffered injuries in the incident, police said.

In Narkand area of Shimla district, two Nepalese died and three were injured after a tree fell on their house. In another incident, a labourer was killed and six were injured as the wall of a house collapsed in the Lower Cemetery area following heavy rainfall early on Sunday.

In another incident, a man was killed after a landslp hit his truck on the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla’s Rohru subdivision. A 70-year-old man and a 7-year-old child were killed in a house collapse at Lona in Mehla subdivision in Chamba district, SP Monica Bhutunguru said.

In Kullu, a man was washed away in Sujwad Nullah even as the locals were trying to save him. A tourist died when a landslip hit Balarga between Manikaran and Barsheni, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Richa Verma said. At Manakpura in Baddi tehsil of Solan district, two persons were killed in a building collapse.

CM orders vigil

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday that all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to keep a close vigil on the situation and ensure safety of tourists and locals. “Tourists have been advised to stay away from river beds as there is always the possibility of sudden rise in water levels due to flash floods,” he said.

The State had suffered a loss of about ₹490 crore in this monsoon season, Mr. Thakur said. “Lahaul and Spiti witnessed untimely snow, due to which there has been heavy damage to crops,” he said.

Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal said the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kinnaur National Highways had been blocked due to landslips.

He said 50-60 people from Uttarakhand were stranded on the border, near Rohru. “We have sent teams to rescue them after a request was received from the Uttarakhand government.”