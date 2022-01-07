173 test positive on second chartered flight from Italy

Amritsar/New Delhi

07 January 2022 22:42 IST

Infections recorded in second batch of arrivals from Italy

At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be COVID-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, officials said.

This is the second consecutive incident wherein a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar airport have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. On Thursday, 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.

