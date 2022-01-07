Other StatesAmritsar/New Delhi 07 January 2022 22:42 IST
Comments
173 test positive on second chartered flight from Italy
Updated: 07 January 2022 23:06 IST
Infections recorded in second batch of arrivals from Italy
At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be COVID-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, officials said.
This is the second consecutive incident wherein a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar airport have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. On Thursday, 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.
More In Other States
Read more...