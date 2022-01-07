Other States

173 test positive on second chartered flight from Italy

One of the passengers arriving from Italy is greeted by his relative after he exits the arrival section of the airport post his Covid-19 coronavirus screening at at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on January 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Amritsar/New Delhi 07 January 2022 22:42 IST
Updated: 07 January 2022 23:06 IST

Infections recorded in second batch of arrivals from Italy

At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be COVID-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, officials said.

This is the second consecutive incident wherein a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar airport have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. On Thursday, 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.

