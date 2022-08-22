17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki

Rape victim girl left house for court hearing

PTI Barabanki (U.P.):
August 22, 2022 16:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist protest against the Uttar Pradesh government and police demanding justice to the Hathras rape victim. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The body of a 17-year-old rape victim was recovered from a canal in Barabanki, police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the body was seen floating in the Indira Canal near Kazipur Behta village located on the Sitapur border on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Punendra Singh said according to the post-mortem report, she died due to drowning.

During investigation, police found that the girl, a resident of the Sandana police area, had left her house on August 18 for a court hearing and did not return.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On failing to find her, the family members lodged a complaint with the Sandana police.

A case of abduction was filed by the Sitapur police when the girl's father expressed the apprehension of the rape accused abducting and killing her, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There are no injury marks on her body, the ASP said, adding further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
The fight against rape
police
judiciary (system of justice)
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app