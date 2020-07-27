17 visually challenged persons test positive

BHUBANESWAR

As many as 17 visually challenged persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubanswar at a time when Odisha registered a massive surge in cases that shot up by 30.25% in the past six days.

Swab tests were conducted on 37 members of Odisha Association for Blind (OAB). Of them, 17 tested positive while 20 were found negative.

“We have no idea as to how our members were infected by the virus. While visually challenged persons struggle with disability day in and day out, the COVID-19 results have come as a massive blow to their mental health,” said OAB secretary Kapila Swain.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Monday reported infections in 28 out of 30 districts. As many as 1,503 new cases were detected that took the total count to 26,982. There were 18,757 cases on July 20.