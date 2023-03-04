ADVERTISEMENT

17 pacts signed for investments worth ₹2,110 crore in Himachal: CM

March 04, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Shimla

Himachal Pradesh is the only State in the country that is developing a 1,405.41-acre Bulk Drug Park at Una

PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets the mother of a 14-year-old child, who is suffering from muscular dystrophy, in Shimla on Friday. He also assured all possible financial assistance for the treatment of the child. | Photo Credit: ANI

The State Government participated in the country's largest pharma expo and 17 agreements for an estimated investment of ₹2,110 crore were signed on this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Expressing pleasure over the intent shown by investors in the State, he assured full support and commitment by the State Government to facilitate the investors in grounding the proposed projects in a time-bound manner, thereby ensuring that Himachal always remains the preferred investment destination, a statement issued here said.

Himachal Pradesh showcased the pharma ecosystem of the State to invite potential pharma device players for investments in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park in the State.

Himachal Pradesh is the only State in the country that is developing a 1,405.41-acre Bulk Drug Park at Una and a 300-acre Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh.

