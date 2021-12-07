17 minor students allegedly molested in Muzaffarnagar; director of private school arrested

Ghaziabad

07 December 2021 12:32 IST

The incident happened on November 18 but the local police lodged an FIR only on Monday after a local MLA intervened on behalf of the parents.

Directors of two private schools in Muzaffarnagar were booked for allegedly molesting 17 minor girl students who were asked to stay overnight on school premises for practical examination, police said.

The incident allegedly happened on November 18 but the local police lodged an FIR only on Monday after a local MLA intervened on behalf of the parents. The director of one of the schools has been arrested and the SHO of Purkazi police station has been suspended for negligence of duty.

In their complaint, the parents said that on November 18 morning, the director of a school in Bhopa town of Muzaffarnagar took 17 girls for a practical examination at another school in Purkazi town of the district. The distance between the two towns is around 25 km.

After the examination, the girls were asked to stay back for the night so that they could appear for the next day’s exam. “However, during the night the girls were fed with food laced with sedatives and were molested. The next morning, the girls were told not to share the incident at home else their family members would be killed and their academic career would be spoilt,” the complaint, registered on December 4, said.

The father of one of the victims said that next evening when the girls reached home, they narrated the incident and since then they had been making rounds of the police station. He pointed out the school did not ask the boys to stay back and there were no women teachers.

SSP Abhishek Yadav said the directors of the two schools had been booked under Sections 328, 356, and 504 of IPC and the relevant Sections of the POCSO Act. “We have suspended the SHO of Purkazi police station and the statements of the students are being recorded,” he said.

Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, Circle Officer, told The Hindu that one director had been arrested but it was still not clear why the students were asked to stay overnight. “We are investigating the case from various angles. Both the schools have been affiliated to the CBSE. Apart from an alleged crime, the incident raises larger issues about the education department,” he said.

During the investigation, he said, it had come out that some of the students were dropped at the school by their parents in good faith. “The girls have said that they were fed ‘khichadi’ that was allegedly laced with sedatives. The parents approached the police station for the first time on December 4,” said Mr. Bishnoi. He said the SHO should have acted on his own and should have relayed the information to his seniors.