17 killed as truck rams two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh

At least 17 people, including three children, were killed and four injured when a speeding truck rammed two vehicles before overturning on one of them in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at the Jamka crossing on National Highway-24 near Shahjahanpur town, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

It was a series of collisions, police added. The speeding truck first hit a tempo and then a van, which fell into a ditch. The truck then overturned and fell on the van, trapping those inside it.

The impact was so powerful that 16 people, including three children aged between 6-12 years, died instantly. A woman died of her injuries on the way to a hospital, the officer said.

A crane was sent from Shahjahanpur to lift the truck and retrieve the bodies. The truck driver fled the spot, while the helper has been nabbed, the SP said. The tempo was ferrying passengers from Bartara, while the van was carrying passengers from Shahjahanpur. The injured were admitted to a local hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as Aman (6), Alia (8), Arshit (12), Azim (26), Balram (40), Vinod (40), Ram Kishore (48) and Budha Lal (46), the officer said, adding that efforts were on to identify the remaining victims.