17 IPS officers reshuffled in top-level changes in Gujarat police ahead of polls

State Home Department transferred 15 IPS officers

CUE API Ahmedabad
October 24, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and allotted postings to two other senior cops waiting for new assignments, a top level reshuffle carried out ahead of Assembly elections due in the next few months.

The State Home Department transferred 15 IPS officers and promoted officer Neeraj Badgujar, who was waiting for a new posting, and appointed him Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) (sector-1), Ahmedabad city, as per a notification.

Manoj Ninama, another officer waiting for a new assignment, was appointed ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara city, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Surat range) Rajkumar Pandian was transferred to Ahmedabad as ADGP (Railways), said the notification.

He will also hold the additional charge of Executive Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a State-run power company, in Vadodara. IPS officer Anupamsinh Gehlot earlier held the additional charge at GUVNL.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Among other changes, Special Commissioner of Police of Rajkit Khursheed Ahmed was transferred as ADGP (planning and modernisation) and posted at Gandhinagar.

As per the notification, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Armed units), Gandhinagar, Piyush Patel was transferred as IGP (Surat range). IGP (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Yadav was transferred as IGP (Rajkot range) and IGP (Rajkot range) Sandeep SIngh was transferred as IGP (Vadodara range).

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Adminstration), Ahmedabad city, Ajay Chaudhary was transferred and named JCP (special branch), Ahmedabad city. JCP (traffic), Ahmedabad city MA Chavada will now be the IGP of Junagadh range.

The Home Department named JCP (sector-2), Ahmedabad city, Gautam Parmar as the new IGP of Bhavnagar range.

IGP (Gandhinagar range) DH Parmar was transferred and posted as JCP (traffic), Surat city. DIG (Panchmahal range) MS Bharada was transferred as ACP (sector-2) Ahmedabad, while ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara, Chirag Koradia, will take over as the new DIG of Panchmahal range.

DIGP (Railways), Ahmedabad, AG Chauhan was transferred as ACP (traffic), Ahmedabad, while ACP (sector-1), Ahmedabad, RV Asari was named the new DIG (intelligence-2) at Gandhinagar.

DIGP (CID crime), Saurabh Tolumbia was transferred and posted as ACP (admin, traffic and crime) of Rajkot city, according to the notification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
Assembly Elections
politics
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app