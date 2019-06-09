17 councillors from Darjeeling join BJP

Seventeen councillors of the Darjeeling Municipality, all from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, joined the BJP on Saturday. With this, the BJP had the majority in the West Bengal town’s local body, BJP leader Mukul Roy said at a press conference here.

With the GJM councillors in attendance, Mr. Roy said the 32-member municipality was down two members, with one passing away and one resigning. Hence, with 17 members, the BJP had the majority in the 30-member body, he said.

He said the Trinamool government in Bengal had been using the police to target BJP workers and supporters. The “people’s mandate” had gone against the Trinamool with the BJP winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, he said. Mr. Roy said the party would stage a protest in Darjeeling soon, under the leadership of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista said the councillors had been forced to come to Delhi to “say what they could have in Darjeeling”, and accused the Trinamool government of misusing the police.