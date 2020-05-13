169 stranded Sikkim residents return to State: official

A total of 169 people, stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to Sikkim, taking the total number of returnees to 1,122, an official said on May 13.
They were brought in State-run buses from Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal on May 12, he said, adding that 106 people came through the Rangpo checkpost and 66 through the Melli entry point.
They were screened by the Health officials before being sent to quarantine centres, he said.
A total of 6,922 people, stuck outside the State, have registered with the government’s portal to return to their homes.
No COVID-19 case has been reported in Sikkim so far.
