1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown over two days

The Manipur Police detained 1,658 people for violating curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to ₹1.99 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.
In all, 889 violators were detained with 731 vehicles on Sunday. Police also detained 769 curfew violators with 762 vehicles on Monday, said L. Kailun, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in-charge of law and order.
The curfew violators were produced before the concerned magistrates. A total fine of ₹91,200 was collected on Sunday and ₹1,07,800 on Monday.
Police said they will continue to take strict action against those who who violate the restrictions.
A State-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The nationwide lockdown was imposed the next day.
