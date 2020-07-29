Other States

16.55 lakh still affected by Assam floods

Three people drowned on Wednesday taking the death toll in the Assam floods since May 22 to 107. Another 26 were killed in landslips triggered by intermittent heavy rain during the period.

Officials of the State Disaster Management Authority said 16.55 lakh people continue to be affected across 21 districts while the number of people in relief camps reduced marginally to 37,012 during the last 24 hours.

Worst-affected district

Goalpara continued to be the worst-affected district with 4.19 lakh people marooned followed by Morigaon (2.63 lakh), South Salmara (2.49 lakh), Dhubri (2.22 lakh) and Barpeta (1.86 lakh).

Officials said the situation this time had aggravated due to the damage and breaching of 217 embankments. The floods have also damaged 187 bridges and culverts in 26 districts and 1,937 roads across 30 districts.

The water level in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve subsided substantially overnight. Officials said 65% is now under water.

