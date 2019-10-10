Other States

162 people arrested in Kolkata

more-in

At least 162 people have been arrested from different areas in the city for disorderly conduct during the Durga Puja festivities, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Wednesday. Different sections of Kolkata Police’s Detective Department conducted raids at several locations, he said, adding the Anti-Rowdy Squad arrested 144 people for disorderly conduct.

The Anti-Burglary Squad arrested 2 persons for specific cases and 4 mobile phones were recovered, he said.

“During the last 4 days of Bandhu Kolkata initiative, 15 children were handed over to the Kolkata Police’s Missing Person Squad,” the IPS officer said.

Thirteen of the children were handed over to their guardian and 2 others were sent to a shelter home for their safe custody, he said.

Around seven persons were admitted at several hospitals and nursing home when they fell sick during pandal hopping till Tuesday, the police said.

The Watch Section of the Kolkata Police also took 16 persons including 2 women into preventive detention from different Metro stations and Puja Complex in the cities and 12 stolen mobile phones has been recovered, the officer added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019 12:28:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/162-people-arrested-in-kolkata/article29630456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY