162 medical teams to tackle diseases after deluge in Maharashtra

Following the floods across the State due to heavy rainfall over the past week, the government fears a surge in cases of leptospirosis, dengue, malaria, and viral fevers. The health department has formed 162 medical teams to conduct house-to-house visits for early symptom diagnosis and treatment.

Of these, 114 teams are working in the Thane region, 37 in Kolhapur and 10 in Pune.

A health department official said a four-member team of two male and female medical worker each would visit bigger areas and villages, while the smaller villages would be covered by two-member teams.

A press release issued on Tuesday by Health Minister Eknath Shinde said nearly 1.14 lakh people have been affected by the floods and heavy rainfall across the State. As many as 36 villages in the Kolhapur region, 18 in Thane and two to three villages in Satara and Nashik have been severely affected.

“So far, the teams have covered more than 14,000 households. In the flood-affected areas, we have also undertaken work for cleaning water in the wells,” Mr. Shinde said.

Fear of outbreak

For those who have waded through floodwater, leptospirosis is the biggest risk. It is a bacterial infection that is transmitted to humans through rat and cattle urine and excreta and commonly caused when one wades through contaminated water and the bacteria is transmitted through unhealed wounds in the skin, abrasions, and cuts especially on the foot. Mumbai has recorded 62 cases, and one death, due to leptospirosis in July this year.

As the floodwaters recede, a surge in vector-borne disease is also most likely as mosquito breeding sees a rise. “Konkan, Navi Mumbai, and Thane region have recorded very high rainfall. The civic administration should be prompt in vector control measures. Those who have waded through water should get easy access to prophylactic medication as well,” Mr. Shinde said.