161 new cases, five deaths in Punjab

Punjab recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 28 and reported five more deaths, taking the toll to 133, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,216. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts. The major chunk of new cases, 45 and 39 were reported from Sangrur and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,557 and 3,526 patients have so recovered.

In Haryana, 402 fresh cases surfaced on Sunday, taking the total tally to 13,829. The State also reported five deaths taking the toll to 223.

The major chunk of new cases, 131 and 88 were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively.