1,606 fresh cases push Maharashtra tally to 30,706

Mumbai

16 May 2020 22:41 IST

With 67 deaths, toll goes up to 1,135

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded its highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 on a single day. Sixty-seven people lost their lives, taking the toll to 1,135. The State reported 1,606 fresh cases, the second highest single-day jump, pushing the tally to 30,706.

Mumbai accounted for 884 cases and 41 deaths reported on Saturday.

The Mira-Bhayandar region recorded one death, Thane and Pune seven deaths each, Aurangabad five, Jalgaon three and Nashik and Solapur one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

Health officials said that of the 67 patients who died, 47 were men and 20 were women, and 44 of them had suffered from such co-morbid conditions as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. While four patients were below the age of 40, 25 were in the age group of 40-59 and 38 were above 60.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 53 live updates

Health officials have observed that patients with underlying comorbid conditions which have not been controlled with proper medication find it difficult to recover from the SARS CoV-2 attack.

Nearly 66% of the total number of cases in the State have been recorded this month alone. Since May, the State has added an average of 1,200 cases every day to its tally.

On Saturday, 524 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, 7,088 patients have recovered. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this was the third consecutive day when the State had discharged over 500 patients.

At present, 3.34 lakh people are in home quarantine and 17,048 are in institutional quarantine. The State has carried out more than 2.61 lakh tests so far.