16-year-old NEET aspirant dies after consuming poison in Kota; 24th suicide in coaching hub this year

September 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

This is the 24th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year and the second this month

PTI

A resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Priyas was a Class 12 student preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died on September 18 after allegedly consuming poison in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of this coaching hub, police said.

Priyas Singh was rushed to a hospital, where she died after three hours during treatment, they added.

Kota student suicides subject of psychologist’s PhD research

A resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Priyas was a Class 12 student preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota and living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area, DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room on Monday noon. When she started vomiting, other girls in the hostel rushed her to a hospital, the DSP said.

Also Read | Kota’s crash course

After around three hours, Priyas succumbed during treatment in the evening, he added.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, which was later sealed, the DSP said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step by the girl is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been placed in a mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted upon the arrival of her parents who have been informed about the incident, the DSP said.

This is the 24th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year and the second this month. Six students died by suicide in August.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

