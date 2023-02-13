ADVERTISEMENT

16-year-old Dalit student beaten for drinking water from principal’s bottle in U.P.

February 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Lucknow

The police lodged a complaint against the principal and two others

The Hindu Bureau

File image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 16-year-old Class 11 Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was allegedly beaten up by principal Yogendra Kumar and two others after he drank water from the principal’s bottle during a farewell party organised for outgoing Class 12 students.

In the complaint submitted at Afzalgarh police station, the student of the Chamandevi Inter College alleged that when he was drinking water from a bottle kept on a table, the principal and his brother thrashed and hurled abuses at him on Sunday, saying that it was for the principal’s use only.

The police lodged a complaint against the principal and two others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have lodged the complaint of the student under the SC/ST Act and other Sections of the IPC, the Circle Officer of Afzalgarh police station is probing the matter. We will take necessary action as per law,” Additional Superintendent of Police Bijnor Ram Arj told The Hindu.

CONNECT WITH US