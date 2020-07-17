Other States

16 policemen test positive in Tripura

To curb COVID-19 spread, week-long complete lockdown in border areas begins today

Sixteen policemen from different stations have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura over the past three days. They include a constable posted at the police headquarters here. Health officials on Thursday said officers and subordinates of Melaghar, Bisramganj and Khowai police stations were sent to home quarantine after COVID-19 cases were detected in the stations. Meanwhile, about 59 containment zones have been declared and the period of night curfew has been extended in the State.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 12:20:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/16-policemen-test-positive-in-tripura/article32111129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY