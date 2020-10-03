16% of PDS rice stocks in M.P. ‘unfit for human consumption’

Statewide inspection undertaken following checks by Centre

As much as 16.6% rice stocks meant for the public distribution system across Madhya Pradesh have been found to be beyond the prevention of food adulteration (PFA) standards or unfit for human consumption, during an inspection.

Of the 2.747 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) inspected across 52 districts, 1.806 LMT had been found to be issuable, while 0.494 LMT has been found to be replaceable by millers, Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited Managing Director Abhijeet Agrawal told The Hindu. Further, 0.457 LMT has been found to be beyond the PFA limit.

“We are issuing notices to more than 15 officials. Since there are quite many people responsible, we can’t remove everyone. So we will initiate departmental inquiry against them,” Mr. Agrawal added.

Meanwhile, 18% of the stocks inspected were replaceable, and would be returned to millers. The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection has given millers three weeks to supply issuable stocks.

When asked about action taken against millers responsible, Mr. Agrawal said first the stocks needed to be replaced. “We still have around 7 LMT of paddy, which is to be milled,” he explained.

The State-wide inspection was undertaken following inspection by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Mandla and Balaghat districts which found all samples to be unfit for human consumption, and instead suitable for livestock, cattle and poultry. The Centre had directed the State government to withhold stocks across districts until recategorisation after inspection.

Revamp of policy

Earlier, the State government said it planned to revamp its milling policy in view of the inspection’s findings with greater emphasis on quality control and a graded approach to incentives and mobile phone-based solutions. It said a separate quality control cadre was essential.

At present, Mr. Agrawal said, the State government was looking at policies in other States and noting their best practices.