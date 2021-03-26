16 farmer groups lead bandh in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

26 March 2021 17:54 IST

Partial impact on traffic as Congress, Left back protests in Bhubaneshwar

The Akhil Bharat Krushak Sangharsh Samannawy Samiti (ABKSSS), Odisha, comprising 16 farmers’ unions of the State on Friday participated in the 12-hour nationwide bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha protesting against three contentious farm laws.

Members of ABKSSS staged protests at important traffic junctions of Bhubaneswar and movement of trains and buses were affected for few hours. Congress and Left parties had also extended their support to the bandh.

Keeping in mind the Bharat Bandh, the Odisha government had earlier announced closure of all educational institutions.

Advertising

Advertising

“The three farm laws would help corporates gain control over agriculture sector. Farmers will lose their bargaining power as market yards will be controlled by the people sitting over huge cash. Over a period of time, price of grain would be dictated by influential corporate houses,” said Suresh Panigrahi, a leading member of ABKSSS.

Mr. Panigrahi said apart from farmer organisations, employees and trade unions also participated in the bandh. Many farmer leaders courted arrest at Master Canteen Square. In view of the bandh, employees were asked to enter the office premise before scheduled entry time.