HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

157 contractual workers sacked from NRC in Assam

They have been asked to submit all the valuables and documents on or before June 29

June 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The NRC exercise has been in limbo since the complete draft of citizens was published on August 31, 2019, excluding 19.06 lakh out of a total of 3.3 crore applicants. Image for representation purpose only.

The NRC exercise has been in limbo since the complete draft of citizens was published on August 31, 2019, excluding 19.06 lakh out of a total of 3.3 crore applicants. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

GUWAHATI

The authorities of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) have laid off 157 contractual workers who were engaged in the exercise to update the list of citizens.

The sacking of the circle project supervisors followed the decision of NRC State Coordinator, Partha Pratim Mazumdar to replace the old employees with new ones.

ALSO READ
The confusion over the status of the Assam NRC 

“The employees told to go have been directed to submit all the valuables and documents on or before June 29,” an official at the NRC office said.

The sacked supervisors filed a petition at the Gauhati High Court against the move by the NRC authorities. The court is expected to examine their case soon.

Mr. Mazumdar was appointed as the State Coordinator of the NRC after Hitesh Dev Sarma retired on July 30, 2022.

The NRC exercise has been in limbo since the complete draft of citizens was published on August 31, 2019, excluding 19.06 lakh out of a total of 3.3 crore applicants. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government and several NGOs found fault with the number of people excluded and demanded the re-verification of at least 10% of the names in all the districts.

The NRC exercise was also marred by allegations of a scam involving the former State Coordinator, Prateek Hajela. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) also flagged financial anomalies in the exercise conducted by the Registrar-General of India from 2015 to 2019, costing more than ₹1,600 crore.

Related Topics

Assam / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.