152 fresh COVID-19 cases in Noida

Noida

16 September 2020 05:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s infection tally to 10,482, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,928 from 1,979 on Monday and 2,008 on Sunday, according to the data released by the U.P. Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the brighter side, 201 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,506.

