Other States

152 fresh COVID-19 cases in Noida

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s infection tally to 10,482, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,928 from 1,979 on Monday and 2,008 on Sunday, according to the data released by the U.P. Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the brighter side, 201 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,506.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 5:55:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/152-fresh-covid-19-cases-in-noida/article32615921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story