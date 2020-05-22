Other States

15-yr-old girl abducted, raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh

File photo for representation purpose only.

File photo for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths in the Purkazi area here, police said on Friday.

The girl was picked up from her house by the three accused and taken to a secluded place where she was raped, Station House Officer Subhash Gautam said.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the girl came back to home and narrated her ordeal to the parents, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused, Mr. Gautam said.

In another incident, two youths were arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl when she has gone to relieve herself in the fields, police said.

