15-year-old Rajasthan girl urges CM Gehlot to stop her marriage

A 15-year-old girl met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday and sought intervention in stopping her marriage.

The girl, hailing from Tonk district, met the Chief Minister at a routine public hearing at his residence along with her uncle.

She told Mr. Gehlot that her father wanted to marry her off after the demise of her mother.

Taking note of the matter, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the girl is not married off. Following this the officials gave necessary instructions to the Tonk District Collector and the SP, a release said. Mr. Gehlot asked the girl to focus on studies and assured her full support of the government, the release added.

At the public hearing, people from different parts of the State apprised Mr. Gehlot of their problems. He directed officials to redress their grievances, a release said.

