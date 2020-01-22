15-year-old 3-wheelers to be banned in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to ban diesel and petrol powered three-wheelers which are more than 15-year-old across the State in a bid to control air pollution.
“The Department of Environment and Climate Change has decided to replace them with electric-CNG vehicles,” said K.S. Pannu, director “Tandrust Punjab Mission” on Wednesday.
“It has been observed that a large number of three-wheelers which are more than 15 years are operating in Punjab but as per Rule 68C of the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, these cannot operate beyond 15 years,” said Mr. Pannu.
Registration stopped
The Punjab Pollution Control Board has already banned the registration of new diesel/petrol-operated three-wheelers in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts since January 2019.
Mr. Pannu said that old three-wheelers are not just operating illegally but are a pollution hazard.
