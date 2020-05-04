Other States

15 Tablighi Jamaat members sent to 14-day judicial custody in U.P.

They were booked after they failed to tell authorities about their stay at a mosque in Shamli’s Bhesani Islampur village

Fifteen members of the Tablighi Jamaat, including Bangladesh nationals, were produced in a court here, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody, an official said on Monday.

While 12 of them belonged to the neighbouring country, two were from Assam and one from U.P.’s Moradabad.

Also read: Coronavirus | Recovered Tablighis donate plasma

They were booked for the violation of the Foreigners Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act after they failed to tell the authorities about their stay at a mosque in Shamli’s Bhesani Islampur village.

SP Vinit Jaiswal told mediapersons that police had registered a case against them after they were found residing in a mosque on April 1.

They were sent to quarantine facilities and arrested after the completion of their isolation period on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 5:16:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/15-tablighi-jamaat-members-sent-to-14-day-judicial-custody-in-up/article31501558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY