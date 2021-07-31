15 places searched, one held in militancy-related cases in J&K

Srinagar

31 July 2021 20:50 IST

It is in connection with conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed, says NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 15 locations in J&K and arrested one person on Saturday in cases related to the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) outfit and recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu in June.

An NIA spokesman said its sleuths along with the J&K police and the CRPF conducted searches at nine locations in Shopian, Anantnag and Jammu in the case relating to the conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“Many digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets, containing incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case,” the NIA said.

One person Irfan Ahmed Dar, son of Muhammad Yakoob Dar, from Anantnag’s Batingoo, was arrested. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused persons. Further investigation continues.”

Recovery of 5 kg IED

The NIA teams also conducted searches at six locations of arrested and suspected persons in Shopian and Ramban districs in the case related to recovery of 5 kg IED from a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi, Jammu, on June 27 this year.

“It was a conspiracy by the LeT to cause explosion in Jammu using the IED. During the searches conducted today, many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic face masks used during stone pelting, memory cards, handwritten ‘jehadi’ material, ID card of Al-Aqsa media and other incriminating materials, have been recovered,” the NIA said.