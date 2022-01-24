15 per cent reservation for women in J&K police: L-G Sinha

L-G Sinha tweets announcement on National Girl Child Day

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts in the J&K police on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. “On the National Girl Child Day, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of the J&K police. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future,” L-G Sinha tweeted. He said for women and girls to be agents of change, the J&K government is committed to ensure ‘Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society.