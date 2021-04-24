15 oxygen tankers leave for States

Odisha has sent 15 tankers containing more than 250 tonnes of medical oxygen from steel plants located in Rourkela, Jajpur and Angul towns to different parts of the counry in last 24 hours.

These tankers left for Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur.

The Odisha police said a dedicated corridor had been formed for prompt and unhindered movement for meeting oxygen requirement of thousands of needy patients without any delay.

Y. K. Jethwa, Additional Director General (Law and Order) has been designated as nodal officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen.

Apart from 15 tankers, two tankers from Angul to Visakhapatnam, two tankers from Jajpur to Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam were scheduled to leave.

According to Rourkela Steel Plant, a Steel Authority of India Limited company, it has been consistently supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen.