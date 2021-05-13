15 more COVID-19 patients die in top Goa hospital, HC told

PANAJI

13 May 2021 22:13 IST

26 died at the same facility on Tuesday

Fifteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Thursday, two days after 26 coronavirus patients succumbed at the same facility here, the State government told the Bombay High Court.

The Goa bench of the High Court said it was informed by the State authorities that some of the casualties may have taken place due to “logistical issues” related to connecting oxygen cylinders that resulted in interruption and drop in pressure in supply lines to patients.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions on recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH, allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

The HC said the Centre should ensure that the allotted quota of medical oxygen was made available at the earliest to Goa, which was reporting a very high test positivity rate.

The bench, consisting of Justices Nitin W Sambre and M.S. Sonak, said despite their May 12 order, the court sadly recorded that there were almost 40 COVID-19-related casualties reported in the GMCH even on Thursday. Out of these, around 15 took place between the dark hours of 2 am and 6 am, the court observed.

On Wednesday, the High Court had said the availability of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients at the GMCH was grim, and asked the State government to take corrective steps.