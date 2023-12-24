GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.5 lakh medical seats will be made available in the country by 2029: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi said that in 2014, only 51,000 seats were available but now there are 1.1 lakh. “We are going to increase it to 1.5 lakh,” he said

December 24, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“Around 1.5 lakh medical seats will be made available in India by 2029 and this will help poor children become doctors,” said Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at a national seminar organised in a private college by COMED-K CARE, in association with the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), he said that in 2014, only 51,000 seats were available but now there are 1.1 lakh. “We are going to increase it to 1.5 lakh,” he said.

Sharan Prakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, said every year, not all Engineering graduates in the State get jobs. The main reason for this is the lack of skills among students. “We have devised many plans to fill this gap,” he added.

All-India Technical Education Council (AICTE) president T.G. Sitaram said: “We have brought about a change in technical education. We have revised the textbook and made it available in 13 languages. The colleges under our jurisdiction are proving that no IITs are inferior to them.”

M.R. Jayaram, president of Gokul Education Institutes and newly-elected president of EPSI, T.G. Viswanathan, Chairman of VIT Institute of Education, and others were present.

