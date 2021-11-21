₹15 lakh compensation for kin of forest guard killed by tigress

Swati Dhumane was attacked by Maya in Maharashtra reserve

A day after a woman park ranger was mauled to death by a tigress in the core area of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹15 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Swati Dhumane, in her mid-40s, was doing a sign survey in the tiger reserve under the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022 programme when the tigress, Maya, attacked and killed her on Saturday morning. The survey is a process of charting the signs, such as pugmarks and scratch marks on trees, that indicate tiger presence in the area.

Mr. Thackeray added that Ms. Dhumane’s husband would be given a job in the State Forest Department.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled Ms. Dhumane’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr. Yadav tweeted.

Ms. Dhumane had joined TATR a year ago, and this was her first wildlife posting.