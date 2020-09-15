15 killed in Bihar lightning strikes; CM announces ₹4 lakh as ex-gratia to victims’ kin

Gopalganj, Bhojpur and Rohtas districts reported three deaths each, while two deaths each were witnessed in Saran, Kaimur and Vaishali.

At least 15 people were killed after lightning struck them during thunderstorms in six districts of Bihar on Tuesday, a Disaster Management Department official said.

Gopalganj, Bhojpur and Rohtas districts reported three deaths each, while two deaths each were witnessed in Saran, Kaimur and Vaishali.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the next of kin of those killed would be given ₹4 lakh each as ex-gratia amount, the official said.