15 kg IED detected in Udhampur, arms recovered in Kupwara

December 26, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - JAMMU

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms was detected, and a major tragedy was averted in Udhampur district, on Monday.

Officials said the IED was recovered from Udhampur’s Basantghar area following a specific input generated by the J&K Police.

“A code sheet and five detonators were also recovered. A letter pad of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was also recovered near the site,” officials said.

Later, a suspect was arrested in the area for questioning.

In a separate operation in north Kashmir’ Kupwara district, the police arrested a person, Mohammed Azam Daniyal, and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The accused is allegedly involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border.

“The individual after registration of the case, was picked up and interrogated during the preceding night and on his disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines and 43 pistol rounds were recovered from the lawns of his house, which he had kept buried under the soil,” the police said.