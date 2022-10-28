Other States

15 houses gutted in fire in J&K's Kishtwar

Fifteen houses were gutted in a massive fire in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday, October 28, 2022.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Army and police personnel along with the locals launched an operation to douse the fire. By the time the blaze was extinguished, 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been effected, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

Relief material for the affected people is being sent, the officer said.


