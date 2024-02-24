ADVERTISEMENT

15 die as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj

February 24, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Kasganj

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured

PTI

Rescue operation underway after a tractor-trolley fell into a pond, in Kasganj district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. At least 15 people were killed, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fifteen people, including seven children, died when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on February 24 morning, police said.

They said 15-20 people were injured in the accident that took place on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road under the Patiyali police station area when the occupants of the tractor-trolley were going to take a bath in the Ganga river.

Inspector General, Aligarh Range, Shalabh Mathur, told PTI, "The tractor-trolley overturned and fell into the 7-8-foot-deep pond while the tractor driver was trying to overtake another vehicle. Fifteen people — seven children and eight women — died in the accident. Around 15-20 people were injured and have been hospitalised."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The tractor-trolley was coming from Jaithara in Etah district. I am going to the spot with the Divisional Commissioner (of Aligarh)," he said.

Mr. Mathur said the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after conducting post-mortem examination.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, Mr. Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US