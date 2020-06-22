15 COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded 15 deaths due to COVID-19 and 414 new cases on Sunday as the recovery rate touched almost 60%.

The active cases in the State remain at 5,093. The number of people who have recovered stands at 8,297.

With 15 deaths the total number of people who have died of the virus has increased to 555.

Six deaths were recorded from Kolkata, four from North 24 Parganass, three from Howrah and one each from Purba Medinipur and Hooghly district.

The State government has started to make public the number of vacant beds available for treatment at private hospitals. The number stands at 279 in Kolkata.