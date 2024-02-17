15 commercial units, some houses damaged in fire in Mumbai's Govandi

February 17, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Mumbai

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were damaged in a fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi area early on February 17, in which nobody was reported injured, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call at 3.55 a.m., which alerted it about the blaze, he said.

"Around 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.

The fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks and furniture, among other things, he said, adding that attempts to douse the flames were underway.

Some water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot. Nobody was found injured and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, the official added.

