15 arrested for planning to use unfair means in constable recruitment exam in U.P.

February 17, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Etah, Uttar Pradesh

Police and local administration across the state are on alert in the wake of the exam being held on February 17 and February 18

PTI

Candidates wait outside an examination centre to appear in the U.P. Police Constable recruitment exam, in Moradabad, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fifteen people were arrested on February 17 for allegedly planning to use unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board exam for recruitment of constables.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhananjay Kushwaha said, "We have arrested these men for planning to use unfair means in the exam. The accused are being questioned. The arrest was made by the surveillance team of the Kotwali police station." The officer declined to comment on the modus operandi of the arrested accused.

District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said, "Senior administrative officials along with the local police are taking all measures to successfully conduct the police recruitment exam and ensure that no unfair means are used."

