Other States

1,450 arrested in Assam

Over 1,450 persons have been arrested across the State in the last 19 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, the Assam police said on Sunday.

A sum of nearly ₹40 lakh was collected from the arrested persons as fine for violating the norms of the lockdown, the police said.

