142 people killed and 17 missing in Manipur violence till July 4, State tells SC

July 10, 2023

The Manipur government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that 142 people were killed and 17 were missing as of July 4 in the violence which ravaged the State since early May.

The State government’s 16-page report said 5,995 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered as of July 4 and six “important FIRs” had been transferred to the CBI for investigation “independently and with transparency”.

It said a three-member Commission of Inquiry under former Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Ajay Lamba had been constituted to investigate the incidents of violence.

The State said 5,053 incidents of arson had been reported as of July 3.

The report said 181 persons were arrested and 6,745 were under detention. Illegal bunkers constructed by “miscreants” were being dismantled by the security forces, the State noted.

It said 54,488 people were still living in 354 relief camps. The Centre, the Manipur government said, had provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹101 crore for the management of relief camps.

The report noted that the Centre had allotted 30,000 MT of rice for sale at ₹32 per kg and 30 trucks of onions and potatoes for Manipur. Over 7,150 trucks and oil tankers had carried essential materials from Jirbam into the State.

The Manipur government said an ex gratia scheme of ₹10 lakh had been announced for the families of those who died in the violence and ₹2 lakh each for the injured victims and for families whose houses were burnt down.

Schools for classes one to seven had been reopened from July 5. Exams such as UPSC, NEET (UG), CUET (PG) and semester tests of Manipur University had been conducted. There had been a “conditional relaxation” of the Internet suspension by allowing Internet Leased Lines on a case-to-case basis.

