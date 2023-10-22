1,417 personnel recruited for special task force in Tripura, says CM Manik Saha

October 22, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - Tripura

The Tripura government will soon set up a Special Task Force to tackle crime and mafia syndicates, said Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday.

He was speaking after paying homage at the Martyrs Memorial.

As many as 1,417 personnel from two India Reserve (IR) battalions of the Tripura State Rifles have been recruited for the purpose and are presently undergoing training. Of the 1,417 recruits, 137 of them are women, he said.

He said the State government has zero tolerance for criminals. “I am personally keeping an eye on the situation,” Dr. Saha said.

Dr. Saha advised the police and security establishments to be patient while doing their duty. He said they should work in such a manner that they earn appreciation and support from the general public.

“You all are working professionally, but sometimes reports appear in news media which need to be addressed,” he said.

He lauded security personnel for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The day is annually observed to pay homage to the personnel of the police and security forces who laid down lives in counter-insurgency operations. Several hundred men in uniform died in the operations that ran for almost three decades.

